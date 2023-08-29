Imo: ‘Time To Listen To Ikenga’s Cry For Ideato’ – Agbese Tells FG

Hon. Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, has called on the Federal Government to pay urgent attention to the plight of the people of Ideato in Imo State.

Agbese made this call in reaction to another alarm raised by his colleague, Hon. Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere representing Ideato North/ South Federal Constituency.

In a trending video, Ugochinyere captured a flooded erosion site, lamenting that there is neither a government in Imo nor a Federal Government presence in his constituency.

Ideato has been plagued by a mirage of issues in recent times ranging from insecurity, and alleged marginalization to under-development.

Adding his voice, Agbese said the news coming out of Ideato is worrisome, pathetic and shameful.

Describing Ugochinyere as a patriot, he added that his cry was born out of chauvinism, frustration and love for his people.

The member representing Ado /Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency said every part of Nigeria and all citizens deserve equal privileges and opportunities irrespective of religion and tribe.

He said the people of Ideato have indeed been neglected by successive administrations, languishing in hardship, fear, and pain.

Agbese, therefore, urged the Federal Government to take drastic measures to better the lives of these people.

He also expressed support for the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Downstream for the brave decision to stand up for his people.

“My attention has been drawn to the plight of the good people of Ideato North/ South Federal Constituency by my friend and brother, Hon. Ugochinyere,” he said.

“Even before his foray to the National Assembly, Ugochinyere has always been a voice for his people and indeed Nigerians. His continuous cry is born out of patriotism and passion.

“The current situation in Ideato is pathetic and worrisome, to say the least. Insecurity is the day’s order. There is no sign of government presence there.

“I want to use this medium to call on the Federal Government to pay attention to the cry of these people. As a listening father, I know President Bola Tinubu will act but we want it done swiftly”.