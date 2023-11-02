Imo Thrown Into Blackout After Attack On NLC President

Many areas in Imo State were thrown into a blackout on Thursday following compliance with a directive by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

The electricity workers’ union had directed all its members to stop all electricity services in the state after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, was brutalized in Imo State.

A part of the NUEE letter signed by Dominic Igwebike, the Acting Secretary of the NUEE. read thus: “In response to the atrocious and inhumane behaviour meted out to our fellow comrades and the abduction of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress by the Imo State Governor and the Policemen of the Imo State Command today, Wednesday 1 November 2023, we will embark on a total shutdown of the Nation if the President of the NLC is not released and adequate explanation given by the Nigerian Government.

“All National State and Chapter executives are requested to start the mobilization of our members in total compliance with this directive. Please note that withdrawal of Services nationwide commences from 0.00 hours of Thursday, November 2.2023.

“We cannot be at work while the President of the NLC is incarcerated, and we cannot be at peace when the rights of the workers in Imo State are being trampled on with utmost impunity. The strength and integrity of our Union are at stake, please ensure total compliance.”

It was also gathered that the strike paralysed flight operations at the Dr. Sam Mbakwe International Airport, leading to the cancellation of flights.