Imo Students Protest School Boy’s Killing, Vandalise Suspect’s House, Cars, School

Students of Urban Development Secondary School, located at area N, World Bank Area of Owerri, Imo State, have taken to the streets to protest the killing of one of them, Paul Victor.

Victor, 16, died on Thursday at the Imo State Specialists Hospital in Umuguma, Owerri, where he was rushed on Monday following gunshots injuries he sustained while trying to retrieve football he was playing with his mates at the school.

The security man in the school, Elisha Ogbu told a newsman on Friday that a lawyer, Donald Mba mah, who shares a fence with the school, allegedly shot the deceased while he was playing football with his mates at the school premises.

Narrating what happened, the security man said: “The boy was playing football with his mates and their football fell into a neighbor’s compound. The boy climbed on top of the fence of the school and from there he was begging the man to please give him the ball.

“Instead of the man to return the ball to the school children who were training ahead of their inter house sports football final match next Thursday, the man went inside his house and brought out a gun.

On seeing the gun, the boy turned but the man shot him two times in his buttocks. “You can see the blood stains here. The boy was rushed to a hospital and he died on Thursday.

The man has been threatening students, teachers and principal of the school. He never releases any ball that falls into his compound.”

On learning that their mate had died, the students on Friday grouped, went to the man’s house and vandalised it. They also went to the suspect’s private school known as Per Excellence School and vandalised it.

