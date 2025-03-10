Imo State Governor Uzodinma Receives NDSF Ambassadors, Mascot In Owerri

Share

Bros, the Niger Delta Sports Festival Mascot was unveiled Friday afternoon at a colourful ceremony in Owerri, Imo State which had in attendance, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku and Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye.

Heralded by traditional dancers and serenaded by the Imo State choral group, Bros emerged digitally and live with a pose that had audience in a standing applause that froze the filled auditorium of the Landmark Event Centre in the posh New Owerri development area.

Before the digital presentation of the animated Mascot, Itiako Ikpokpo, the Lead Consultant at Dunamis Icon and Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, told the audience the story of Bros.

“The Mascot is derived from the Dolphin, which like the Niger Delta in Nigeria, has presence, prominence and respect in its environment.

“The name, Bros, is a short form for “Brother” which is commonly used in the Niger Delta, depicting the oneness, friendship and camaraderie that they share.

Simply put, all Niger Deltans are brothers and they call themselves “Bros”, Ikpokpo narrated to nods of agreement by the guests that also included members of the Imo State Executive Council, Senators and some members of the House of Representatives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

