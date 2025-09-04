IMO Scribe To Visit Nigeria In October

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, will embark on a three-day working visit to Nigeria from October 2 to 4, 2025.

The disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, during a courtesy visit to the agency’s headquarters by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Michael Gregory Oamen, according to a statement by NIMASA’s Deputy Director/Head, Public Relations, Osagie Edward.

Mobereola commended the FOC for sustaining the longstanding collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA, describing it as a model for maritime sector development.

“The visit of the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command is yet another demonstration of the deep and successful partnership between NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy, which has continued to yield positive outcomes for the maritime sector and the nation at large,” he said.

The NIMASA boss noted that the partnership has led to a significant reduction in piracy and maritime crimes, not only in Nigerian waters but also across the Gulf of Guinea, adding that the collaboration stands as a template for other government agencies and regional partners.

Mobereola further revealed that during his visit, the IMO Secretary-General would tour Nigerian Navy installations as well as NIMASA facilities in Lagos, underscoring the importance of Nigeria’s efforts in enhancing maritime security and strengthening international maritime cooperation.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Oamen lauded NIMASA’s current management for sustaining the synergy with the Nigerian Navy, stressing that such collaboration remains critical to the growth and stability of the maritime sector.