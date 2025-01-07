Imo Royal Family Threatens N500m Suit Against Trespassers Of Family Land

Share

The Amaeshi Igbokwe Royal Family of Okoroduru Olokoro Umuokwaraehre Kindred, Umudike Village, Dike – nafia Autonomous Community of Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, has threatened to institute a N500 million legal action against anyone who trespasses its family land or gives any backing to anyone to do so.

The royal family in petitions addressed to the President General of Umudike Village Improvement Association, Dikenafia, Ideato South and the Chairman, Umuokwaraehie Kindred, said it did not give any approval to the family of Jonathan Onyeahgara or Achikam Family to encroach forcefully or tamper with any landed property in Dikenafia in general or to create access road without the permission of Amechi Igbokwe royal family.

The family in the petition dated October 5, 2024, and signed by Chief Dr. M.C Igbokwe for Amechi Igbokwe Royal Family and Mr. Christian Amechi Igbokwe, Head of the Amechi Family, they warned that any person or group that authorises such is taking a serious risk, as they will not only prosecute the encroacher, but also anyone that authorises such and demand N500million from the encroacher and the agents.

The family said that the position in the petition is as stated and agreed by the family at its general meeting held same day, adding that it was determined to defend its family land no matter the level of threat and no matter who is involved.

They therefore urged the PG and the Chairman to advise those involved to steer clear to avoid legal consequences.

