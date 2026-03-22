Imo, Rivers ADC Disown Court Suit Against Party Leadership

…S’East leaders direct withdrawal of cases – Okoroma

Imo and Rivers State chapters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have dissociated themselves from the suit filed against the party’s national leadership at the Federal High Court, Abuja, describing it as unauthorised and unrepresentative.

The chapters in separate statements said they were neither consulted nor gave approval for the legal move, adding that it reflects only the position of the individuals involved.

Imo State Chairman, Prof. James Okoroma, described the suit as “mischievous”, which he said is intended to distract the party and create doubts in the minds of the people as to whether the ADC has the capacity to survive and lead Nigerians.

“As democrats, we are not averse to any action by any person or group of persons aimed at seeking redress by constitutional means through the courts.

“However, we vehemently oppose mischievous litigations by fifth columnists with the intent to distract the party and create doubts in the minds of the people as to whether the ADC has the capacity to survive and lead Nigerians,” he stated.

The chapter Chairman pledged the loyalty of ADC Imo State to Senator David Mark-led national leadership.

“We believe in the supremacy of the party and its capacity to resolve grievances internally,” he added, and said, “constant resort to litigations by members without first exhausting internal mechanisms for grievance redress is unacceptable and should be discouraged.”

Prof. Okoroma disclosed that South East ADC leaders, at an expanded zonal executive committee meeting in Enugu, on March 19, passed a resolution directing all members from the zone to withdraw from all litigations against the party.

“The five South East Chairmen supported the resolution.

“We stand by this resolution and dissociate ourselves completely from the case at the federal High Court.”

His Rivers State counterpart, Ambassador Leader Sampson, also said the chapter respects the right of individuals to seek judicial interpretation, but said such “must not be misrepresented as a collective decision.

“ADC Rivers State remains focused on strengthening the party structures and advancing the collective interest of members and supporters.”

The 36 state chapters of the party and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had taken the ADC national leadership to court, challenging the planned party congresses.