Imo Rep: Tribunal Declares APC’s Chike Okafor Winner, Sacks PDP Member 

The Imo State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, in Petition No EPT/IM/HR/13/2024 has nullified the return of the PDP candidate, Hon Jonas Okeke as the House of Representatives member for Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma, Obowo federal constituency in Imo state.

In a unanimous decision, the three-man panel comprising Justice Anthony Olotu Akpovi (Chairman), Justice Usman A.S Kudu, and Justice Ibrahim Mohammed declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, as the duly elected candidate of the election conducted on 25th February 2023.

Hon. Chike Okafor, a two-term federal lawmaker, who served as the 8th Assembly Chairman of the Committee on Healthcare Services, Chairman of Adhoc Committee on Non-Oil Revenue and Remittances, and a member of the Committees of Appropriation, Finance, Banking and Currency, among others in the 9th Assembly challenged the declaration of Jonas Okeke by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election on the grounds that the respondent was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the election under the candidacy of the People Democratic Party, PDP.

In its judgment on the petition, the tribunal agreed with the petitioner that the candidate of the PDP was not qualified to contest the election, and subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Jonas Okeke, and issue same to Hon Chike Okafor.