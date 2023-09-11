Imo Rep Reject Tribunal Judgement, Says It Contradicts Position Of Law

ThE Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (downstream), Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has said the judgement of the Imo State National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which ordered a supplementary election for the Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo state contradicted the positions of the law.

Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato North/South federal constituency, stated this in his reaction to the judgement on Monday.

He said the Tribunal did what it did despite the position of the law thereby generating outrage in the constituency and the state at large.

Citing Section 285(14)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as altered), Ugochinyere argued that it “Only allows a political party to challenge the decisions and activities of INEC disqualifying its own candidate from participating in an election, or to complain that the provisions of the Electoral Act or any other law have not complied within the respect of the nomination of the party’s own candidates, time table for an election, registration of voters and other activities of INEC in respect of preparation for an election”.

According to him, “A political party is only vested with locus to file a pre-election matter when the aforesaid situations affect it or its own candidates.

“When the actions of INEC relate to the activities of a political party, no court has the jurisdiction to entertain a suit brought by another political party in that regard. (P. 131, paras. F-H)”.

The lawmaker said “Also, in its judgment in SC/CV/501/2023, the Supreme Court held that “A political party that files a suit to challenge the nomination of the candidate of another party will be a nosy busybody, a meddlesome interloper, peeping into the affairs of his neighbour without any backing in law. No court of law can entertain such a Suit” yet the tribunal went ahead and disqualified Ikenga on the challenge by the APC candidate, Abazu Chika Benson”.

Ugochineyere accused Governor Hope Udzodimma of plotting against him saying “Hope Uzodimma thinks he can take champagne on what transpired in the Tribunal today. He should know that this will not change who we are. We will hold him to account.

“Hope Uzodimma should know that we will never bow, Imo will win and Ideato will win. Let me state it clearly to Hope Uzodimma, the outcome of whatever happens in this House of Representatives election will not define who Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere is.

“It has never been a do-or-die fight, but be rest assured that I will give it my best shot, and my best shot has always been on the side of the people, sanctioned by God.”

He declared: “We are coming to Imo for campaigns. When we come down, Ndi Imo will see that nothing has happened in the past four years except using the common patrimony of the people to massage the over-bloated ego of an underserving emperor who will soon be voted out by the people.

“Abazu won only one polling unit out of 346 polling units in the Ideato Federal Constituency and that is the person you want to make Reps member. Heroes do not trend on smooth ground, they meet their setbacks but they triumph by clinching the ultimate victory.

“In all these jokes from Uzodimma, we have remained the victors backed by the immeasurable love of God and the support of our people. Tomorrow will tell.”

Recall that the Tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to within 90 days, conduct a supplementary election in the constituency.