Imo: Pope Names Auxiliary Bishop for Ahiara Diocese

The Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Simon Okezuo Nwo- bi, as the Auxiliary Bishop of Ahiara Diocese, Imo state, Nigeria. Before his appointment as the Auxiliary Bishop to the Apostolic Administrator Sede Vacante of Ahiara, Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, Nwobi was the Under-Secretary for the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See in the Vatican.

He was born on 25th March 1960 in Eziama Oparanadim Ekwereazu, in the Diocese of Ahiara. After joining the Congregation of the Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Claretians), he undertook studies in Philosophy at the Claretian Institute of Philosophy Maryland, Nedeke, and later in Theology at Bigard Memorial Seminary in Enugu.

He made his Perpetual Profession on 11 September, 1988 and was ordained a priest on 21 July, 1990 for his Congregation. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology in Enugu, a Licentiate in Missiology from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the National Open University of Nigeria.

Before his elevation, he had held several positions, some of which are: Parish Priest at St. Anthony’s in Igbo-Ora (1990-1992); Bursar at Claretian Theology in Enugu (1992-1997); Director of the Spirituality Department at Claretian Institute of Philosophy Maryland, Nedeke (1999- 2000); Professor at Bigard Memorial Seminary in Enugu (2000-2009); Prefect of Apostolate at the Claretian Provincial Curia in New Owerri (2005-2010); Parish Priest at St. Paul’s in Nekede (2006-2010); and Pastor at St. Paul’s in Enugu (2006-2010) and several other positions.