Imo Politicians Align With Amadi’s Mazi Organization

Share

Ahead of the 2027 Imo State governorship election, several prominent political figures in the State have joined forces with The Mazi Organization (TMO), led by Dr Chima Matthew Amadi, popularly known as Mazi Gburugburu.

Speaking on Thursday at a press conference in Owerri, where top officials of the organization led by the Director General, Hon.Henry Onwukwe, received the top politicians, Spokesperson/Director, Media and Publicity TMO, Cajethan Duke described the development as a defining moment for the organization.

Emphasizing its growing influence and its vision for a progressive and inclusive State, Duke expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for their leadership in fostering national unity and prosperity.

He highlighted their roles as inspirational in guiding TMO’s mission to transform Imo State.

The new entrants into TMO’s fold include high-profile politicians such as Okenze Engr. Paul Opara, the immediate past APC Zonal Chairman for Owerri Zone, and Hon. Udo Agoha, a former Commissioner for Agriculture and State Coordinator of the Big Tent in Imo State.

Other notable figures include Hon. Titus Anyanwu, Okenze Henry Unegbu, Hon. Chinenye Ezurike, Princess Julieth Anyanwu, Engr. Fred Kamalu, Dr. Uzor Mmezi, ADP State Chairman, and Engr. Paul Ejiogu.

The group also comprises several APC ward chairmen from the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area.

Duke commended the decision of these seasoned politicians to align with TMO, describing it as a bold endorsement of the organization’s vision.

“This influx of experienced leaders is a clear sign of greater days ahead. It demonstrates that our vision resonates across party lines,” he said.

Highlighting the principles that drive TMO, Duke underscored the organization’s commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

The spokesperson noted that TMO provides a platform for all Imo citizens to participate actively in shaping the future of their state.

“We are building a movement where everyone has a role to play in decision-making and development,” he stated.

As TMO prepares for this new chapter, Duke urged all Imo citizens to rally around the organization’s mission to create a better state.

“Together, we can achieve greatness and make Imo State a model for excellence in Nigeria,” he said, adding that the support and trust from these new members will be met with a relentless commitment to deliver on the organization’s promises.

He also emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement, stating, “We are committed to bringing Ndi Imo together to create the state of their dreams. This requires leaders who prioritize the welfare and development of the people above all else.” he explained.

Reiterating TMO’s open-door policy, he invited citizens from all political affiliations and backgrounds to join the movement.

“Our doors are always open to those who believe in progress and accountability,” he declared.

The spokesperson concluded with an assurance to the new members, pledging that their trust in TMO would not be misplaced.

“We are determined to justify the confidence placed in us. Together, we will achieve greatness for Imo State,” Duke said, urging citizens to unite for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Earlier, the Director General Of the Organization, Sir Henry Onwukwe had received the political players and commended their decision to join the Organization.

Another top official of The Mazi Organization and former Member, Imo State House Of Assembly, Hon.Blyden Amajirionwu gave a vote of thanks.

Other top officials of The Mazi Organization present at the event include: Hon Uche Ogbuagu, a former member of the Imo State House of Assembly who represented Ikeduru State Constituency, Hon. Micheal Crown, former member, Ihitte/Uzoma State Constituency, and Dr. Uche Nwosu, Director, Legal Services., among others.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

