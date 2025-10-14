Imo: Police Retirees Demand Exit From Contributory Pension Scheme

Imo State chapter of the Police retirees, under the auspices of the Association of Retired Police Officers, on Tuesday staged a protest to demand total exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The protesters who stormed the Police Headquarters in Owerri, the state capital, with various placards were received by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, the Chairman of the chapter, retired SP Amanze Nwakwue, said that the CPS had caused several deaths among its members.

Nwakwue described the scheme as deadly and obnoxious, calling for the establishment of a Police Pension Board, similar to that of the military.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) operated multiple pension schemes, questioning why AIGs, DIGs and I-Gs exited the CPS, while others from CP rank downwards remained.

The chairman also demanded that the N758.9 billion bond for pension liabilities be paid directly to individual retirees’ accounts, and not through PFAs.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to sign an executive order for their total exit from the CPS.

“This Board should cater for the general well-being of all police retirees. If the CPS is that good, why were the police generals exiting and leaving from the rank of Commissioner of Police downwards in the CPS?

“We want total exit from the deadly and obnoxious contributory pension scheme.

“We want the NPF Pension Limited scrapped,” he said, arguing that it was not registered to operate as a business entity,” he said.