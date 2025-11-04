The Imo State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the assault case involving one Mrs Ndididamaka Agu, 55, by a group of men at Emekuku near Owerri, the Imo capital.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Tuesday, October 4.

Okoye said that the assault was allegedly carried out on Agu because she cooperated with police officers in an investigation.

He explained that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, ordered the probe following a viral video showing the men assaulting the victim who hails from Umuakaliukwu Kindred, Uboegbelu, Azaraubo, Emekuku.

According to him, acting on the directive, the X-Squad Unit has commenced efforts to identify, arrest, and bring all individuals involved in the appalling act to justice without delay.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attacked by six men.

“The assault was allegedly carried out because the woman cooperated with police officers who had earlier visited the community for investigative purposes.

“Consequently, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects, after which they will be charged to court.”

Okoye quoted the CP as strongly condemning the act and describing it as barbaric, inhuman, and totally unacceptable.

Danjuma also warned that any form of jungle justice or intimidation of residents, who lawfully assist the police, would not be tolerated under any circumstance.