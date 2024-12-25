Imo Police Lose Two Officers, Kill Three Kidnapping Suspects

The Imo State Police Command has lost two of its officers while chasing criminal elements suspected to be a kidnapping syndicate operating within the Orogwe axis in Owerri West LGA of the State.
Announcing the loss in a press statement issued on Wednesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed that the operation was carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in which three of the suspects were eliminated and 6 AK-47 rifles, including 131 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them.
He added that the suspects were involved in kidnapping and armed robbery, On December 19, 2024.
Okoye revealed that the command was able to capture two of the suspects by name, David Ifeanyichukwu ‘m’ (20yrs) and Abuchi Joseph, ‘m’ (24yrs)