Imo Police Launch Manhunt After Motorists Abducted In Ngor Okpala

The Imo State Police Command has launched a major manhunt to track down the armed men who attacked motorists and abducted occupants of two vehicles at Amala Autonomous Community in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area on Sunday, 7 December 2025.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, said the Command has activated a coordinated operation involving other security agencies and local vigilante groups to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest the perpetrators.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the attack occurred around 5:50 p.m. when gunmen emerged from a bush path, opened fire on a Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number SMK 514 BD, killing the driver on the spot.

The hoodlums then abducted the occupants of a Lexus RX300 marked FSD 334 XA before fleeing into the surrounding forest.

Police officers from the Ngor-Okpala Division were immediately deployed to the scene, where the area was secured, and the shot driver was rushed to the hospital but later confirmed dead.

According to the statement, joint security operatives have since begun intensive bush-combing, search-and-rescue missions, and suspect-tracking operations across the Amala forest axis and neighbouring communities.

The Police Command says early progress has been made in investigations.

Danjuma assured residents that every necessary resource is being committed to the operation, urging the public to remain calm and provide useful information that could aid security efforts.

Citizens can reach the Command through the emergency line 0803 477 3600.