Imo: Police Identify, Detain Officers In Cultrelated Viral Video, Order Disciplinary Trial

The Imo State Police Command has identified and detained three police officers captured in a viral video engaging in what the force has described as “highly unprofessional conduct.”

The officers have been named as Inspector Obinna Peter, Corporal Amaechi Augustine, and Corporal Ejikeme Victor. This announcement follows a directive from the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, for a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to a statement released last Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, the officers are now in custody. The Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation into their alleged involvement in “cultism and other related activities.”

Consequently, the officers will face an internal disciplinary process known as an Orderly Room Trial, which is scheduled to begin today, Monday. The statement from the Command strongly condemned the actions seen in the video, asserting that the conduct “does not reflect the discipline, ethics, and values of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Reaffirming its commitment to accountability, the Command promised to keep the public informed of the outcome of the trial, stating it remains “committed to upholding professionalism, accountability, and transparency in the discharge of its duties.”