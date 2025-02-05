Imo Police Arrest Three Suspect With Human Skull

Share

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three men for being in possession of a human skull in the Ogii community, Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects, identified as Patrick Okoere (29), Ifeanyichukwu Anyaemeka (28), and Chukwuemeka Onyekachi (20), were apprehended on February 3 following a tip-off from residents along the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway with a human skull, a native hen, and white garments.

Imo State police spokesperson, Henry Okoye who confirmed the development said one of the suspects, Okoere, claimed that his uncle, Osunta Oko, had asked him to procure a human skull for use in a land dispute.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command is actively pursuing Osunta Oko and other possible accomplices in connection with this disturbing incident. In addition, a DNA analysis is underway to determine the identity of the skull’s owner.

The statement read, “As part of the Imo State Police Command’s continued efforts to curb criminal activities in the state, operatives of Okigwe divisional headquarters, in collaboration with residents of Ogii community, on 3/02/2025, arrested three suspects found in possession of a human skull, a native hen and white garments along the Okigwe-Umuahia Express Road.

“The three individuals arrested—Patrick Okoere (29), Ifeanyichukwu Anyaemeka (28), and Chukwuemeka Onyekachi (20)—are currently under investigation.

“During questioning, Patrick stated that his uncle, Osunta Oko, had asked him to acquire a human skull. He claimed to have found it along a riverbank on the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway, an area where the command has received cases of kidnappings.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, reassured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of all residents. He emphasised that justice will be served and that the suspects will face prosecution upon completion of the investigation.”

