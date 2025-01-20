Imo Police Arrest Man For Stabbing In-Law To Death

Share

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 40-year-old man identified as Uchenna Okpara for allegedly stabbing his inlaw, Uchenna Unakalamba, to death over a dispute involving their children in Ubomiri, Mbaitoli LGA of the state.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, disclosed in a statement in Owerri on Sunday that Okpara was alleged to have stabbed his inlaw to death on Thursday, January 16 with a broken bottle. following a dispute involving his children and those of Unakalamba

New Telegraph gathered that the police operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit arrested Okpara and recovered the weapon.

Meanwhile, the corpse of Unakalamba has been deposited at the morgue as the police PRO stated that the victim was confirmed dead at the hospital, while the suspect remained in custody pending the conclusion of investigations and subsequent prosecution.

The statement read, “The anti-kidnapping arrested a 40-year-old man, Uchenna Okpara, on January 16, 2025, for allegedly stabbing his in-law, Uchenna Unakalamba, to death.

The incident occurred in Ubomiri, Mbaitoli LGA, following a minor dispute involving their children. Okpara reportedly attacked Unakalamba with a broken bottle after the argument escalated.

“Responding to a distress call, police operatives apprehended the suspect and recovered the weapon.”

