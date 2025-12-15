Imo Police Arrest 58-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Assault Leading To Wife’s Death

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 58-year-old man, identified as Vitalis Nwoko, for the alleged assault of his wife, Uloma, which reportedly resulted in her death in Umuagba community, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

Operatives of the Ahiazu Mbaise Divisional Police Headquarters effected the arrest following a report filed by the deceased’s sister, who alleged that the suspect violently assaulted his wife during a domestic dispute.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police operatives arrested the suspect and commenced investigation into the incident.

Preliminary findings revealed that a domestic misunderstanding between the couple on December 11, 2025, escalated into a physical altercation during which the victim reportedly collapsed.

She was rushed to Cecilia Hospital, Ogbe, where she was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The suspect has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for comprehensive investigation and possible prosecution.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, urged members of the public to promptly report cases of domestic violence, assuring residents of the Command’s determination to deal decisively with perpetrators of such acts.