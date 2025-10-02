IMO Pledges Technical Support To Nigeria On Maritime Training, Capacity Buildin

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has pledged to provide technical assistance to Nigeria through awareness campaigns, training programmes, and capacity-building initiatives.

The Secretary-General of IMO, Mr. Arsenio Domínguez, made the commitment during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday. He lauded Nigeria’s achievements in maritime security, particularly the zero piracy incidents recorded over the past three years and the Deep Blue Project, describing it as a model for regional cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea.

Domínguez highlighted that Nigeria’s investment in maritime safety infrastructure and collaboration with security agencies, especially the Nigerian Navy, had yielded tangible results in combating piracy and other maritime crimes. He emphasized the need for continued support in infrastructure development, acquisition of modern equipment, and seafarer training.

The IMO chief also referenced regional initiatives, including the Safe Seas Project conference scheduled for January in Ghana and ongoing discussions with the European Union on a maritime governance project focused on ports and security. He further stressed the importance of preparing for global challenges such as the energy transition, adoption of biofuels, and financing mechanisms to support seafarer training and maritime infrastructure.

Domínguez commended Nigeria’s Blue Economy Policy as a forward-looking initiative for sustainable use of marine resources.

He praised the facilities at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron and encouraged stronger collaboration between the academy, the Ministry of Education, and industry stakeholders to guide young Nigerians toward maritime careers.

Minister Oyetola described the IMO visit as a reflection of Nigeria’s strong partnership with the global maritime body, noting that collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and other stakeholders had been pivotal in suppressing piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to consolidating recent gains and expanding opportunities in the marine and blue economy.

During the visit, presentations were delivered by top officials, including the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, who highlighted reforms in maritime security, seafarer welfare, and regulatory frameworks.

The Acting Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Dr. Kevin Okonna, showcased the academy’s modern training facilities and emphasized the importance of international partnerships for cadet exchange and simulator-based training.