Imo Plans Robotic Surgical Centre

The Heartland Hospital Management Corporation (HHMC) Owerri is strengthening ties with key health agencies to establish a Robotic Surgical Centre.

At a meeting with the Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (IMPHCDA), Imo State Specialist Hospital (ISSH), and Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH)Orlu, discussions focused on the robotic surgical centre, facility upgrades, equipment modernization, and improved service delivery.

Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri, Managing Director and CEO of HHMC, described the Corporation as a flagship initiative born from the restructuring of the former Hospital Management Board to modernize administration and coordinate clinical services.

He said: “We are a team of professionals assembled to realize the lofty vision of the Governor in healthcare. “The transformation across sectors is evident, and we must sustain momentum through collective effort.”

Dr. Chima Oparaji, Chief Medical Director of ISSH Owerri, applauded the progress, citing the planned Robotic Surgical Centre as a reflection of the government’s commitment. He noted that past neglect is being addressed through Governor Hope Uzodimma’s vision, promising lasting impact via closer collaboration.