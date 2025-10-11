Imo: Optometrists Provide Free Eye Tests for Drivers

In a bid to curb road accidents, the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA), Imo State Chapter, has announced a statewide free vision screening programme for drivers and commuters.

The initiative is the centerpiece of its 2025 World Sight Week celebration, held in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Union of Road Trans- port Workers (NURTW).

The Chairman of NOA Imo State, Dr Patrick Iwuchukwu, who was represented by his Vice, Dr Joyce Iroakazi, unveiled the programme during a media briefing in Owerri at the weekend.

Under the local theme: “Road Safety Through Vision Care for Drivers,” the association aims to directly address the public health challenge posed by impaired vision on the roads. “The connection between sight and safety cannot be over emphasised.

“Road accidents remain a major public health challenge, and impaired vision among drivers contributes significantly to crashes, in- juries, and loss of lives,” Dr Iroakazi stated.

The week long activities, part of the NOA’s “Anya Ndi Imo Di Nma” (Good Sight for Imo People) project, will feature free vision screenings at major motor parks across the state’s three zones.

Dr Iroakazi emphasised that the programme is more than a temporary outreach, calling it “a statement that vision care is an essential part of road safety.”