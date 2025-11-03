Imo: Oguta Traditional Leaders Abolish Age-Long Outcaste System

Traditional leaders in Oguta, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, have abolished the age-long outcaste (Ohu) system, which had been a source of social stigma and marginalisation among survivors.

This followed many years of controversial deliberations and unspoken war between those dubbed outcastes and those who claimed to be freeborns. Chief Nduka Oduenyi, the Ogana (traditional spokesperson) of the traditional ruler of Oguta, Eze Nnani Eze-Eyiche, proclaimed the abolition on behalf of the traditional ruler in Oguta on Sunday.

Oduenyi said: “The abolition was achieved through concerted and courageous efforts of the Oguta Ohu Eradication Dialogue Group (OOEDG) — a coalition of distinguished sons and daughters of the ancient Oguta town. “Respected community leaders, scholars, professionals, clergy, and traditional title holders including the Ogbuagus and Oshijis, among others, sustained the dialogue, advocacy, and community engagements that paved way for consensus on the abolition.

“The long-standing Ohu caste system — a practice widely regarded as discriminatory and inconsistent with human dignity no longer exists in Oguta going forward. “Today marks a historic moment of renewal and unity for the Oguta community.

“For generations, the Ohu caste system perpetuated social division, stigma, and injustice. “It marginalised individuals and families, restricting social interaction, marriage, and participation in community affairs. “Many have long viewed its continuation as a stain on Oguta’s collective conscience — one that contradicts both modern values and the core principles of human equality.”