Imo Offers Investment Opportunities, You Can’t Ignore –Tinubu

At the opening of the Imo Economic Summit 2025 yesterday, President Bola Tinubu portrayed Imo State as a premier destination for global capital, noting that opportunities in the state “command the attention of global investors.”

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President told an audience of serving and former heads of state, industrialists, and legislators that the state is ripe for transformative investments.

“Imo is not just ready for investment; Imo is prime for transformation. Imo is open for business; Nigeria is open for business,” President Tinubu said.

He highlighted the state’s abundance across sectors and urged investors to seize its untapped potential. Framing Africa as the world’s next economic frontier, he added: “The Asian Tigers are ageing; Africa, as a young continent, is the next destination.”

The summit, themed: ‘Unlocking Imo’s Economic Potential: Partnership, Investment and Innovation’, also featured addresses from several international leaders.

Liberian President Joseph Boakai noted cultural and economic similarities with Imo, including palm oil production, and emphasised strong institutions and transparency as pillars for prosperity.

On his part former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Nigeria’s exceptional human capital, while former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called for accelerated green energy transition and commended Governor Hope Uzodimma’s investments in infrastructure and digitalisation.

Speaking further Johnson hailed Nigeria for its contribution to development on the global stage, including sending a “future Prime Minister in the form of Kemi Badenoch” to the UK.

He said while the UK exports pharmaceuticals, automotive parts and other economic items, Nigeria sends “so much in return” such as oil and gas, Nollywood movies, brilliant doctors, nurses, technicians, and tech geniuses, among others.

Mauritius’s former President, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, described Nigeria as a “powerhouse of talents and resources” and pledged to drive investments in renewable energy to Imo.

In his welcome address, Governor Uzodimma presented a state ready for an “investment harvest,” citing improved security, power, infrastructure, and ease of doing business. “Imo is no longer rising; Imo has risen.

When opportunity meets investment, business happens. Business that transforms,” he declared. President Tinubu concluded by urging Imo to embrace technology and innovation, expressing confidence that the summit would yield a significant harvest of investments for the state.