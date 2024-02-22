Imo: NSCDC Nab Two Men For Alleged Ritualism, Cultism

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo State Command have confirmed the arrest of two men suspected to be cultists involved in ritualistic activities in the State.

Confirming the arrest on Wednesday, the Imo commandant of the NSCDC, Matthew Ovye said the suspects were apprehended by the Command’s Rapid Response Squad on Okigwe Road, Owerri when they attempted to forcibly take a second-year Imo State University student, only known as Neme, of her possessions while she was travelling to the institution.

Before his guys intervened, he said that the suspects had charmed their gullible victim and were going to trick her into moving her possessions.

“They are locally called ‘One Chance People’. They usually use minibuses to disguise themselves as commercial commuters to carry out their nefarious activities using charms, which we also recovered from them.

“We’re currently investigating them and we will prosecute them in due course because they are sabotaging the efforts of the government and contributing to insecurity,” he said.