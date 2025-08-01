Imo: Nigerian Army Denounces Alleged Misconduct In Umualumaku Community

The Headquarters, 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA), has been drawn to recent allegations that its personnel burnt homes, looted property, and harassed civilians in Umualumaku, Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Col. Olabisi Ayeni, said in a release, that: “These claims are not only false but also a calculated attempt to sabotage the Division’s efforts.

“The populace is kindly advised to note that no soldier under the Command was involved in such misconduct.

“Furthermore, our troops operate under strict adherence to the code of conduct in military operations as well as the rules of engagement, thereby ensuring best practices.

“The allegation appears to be the handiwork of criminal actors who, in their usual style, orchestrate such malicious reports to smear the image of the Division and undermine its efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment within the area of operation.

Their objective is to sow seeds of discord in order to erode the public trust that the Division has diligently built.”

Accordingly, it is hereby reiterated that 82 Division NA is a professional and disciplined force, committed to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and safeguarding law-abiding citizens.

“It is important to add that the Division will continue to collaborate with other security agencies, community leaders, and civil society organisations to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those truly responsible for such violence and uncivilised acts.”