June 3, 2023
Imo: New Tenant Disappears With Neighbour’s Children

Two days after moving into a newly rented apartment, a middle aged woman has reportedly disappeared with her neighbour’s four children. The incident happened on Saturday May 27 at Amako autonomous community in the Njaba council area of Imo state. Local sources disclosed that the four missing children are minors, whose ages fall between four and nine years.

One of the sources hinted that the children were playing at home when the female neighbour (name unknown), who was just two-day old as a tenant, offered to take them to a barber’s shop. One of the villagers further said, “The mother of the kids, Mrs. Chinasa, went to the market leaving her four children at home to play with other children.

“Two of the four abducted children actually belong to her while the other two are her elder sister’s children who had come to live with them. “When the new neighbour told the children to follow her to the barber’s shop, to cut their hair, the kids were happy to do that. She took them away and never came back.

“It was the mother who reported the case to the police after she had searched around for the children to no avail.” According to the distraught mother, the new neighbour was only two days old in the compound and was not that close to her. Though she plays with and admires her children, they had not exchanged phone numbers as to know where to find her. “She gave the children’s names as Joy, Charles, Jemine and Pere Ebi.

