Imo Monarch Shot Dead, Car Set Ablaze

The traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Victor Ijioma, has been killed by unknown assailants. Also killed was the Isama of Mgbele, otherwise known as the traditional prime minister of Mgbele, in the same Oguta LGA It was gathered that the two community leaders were killed in separate attacks at different locations on Thursday.

Sources said the Orsu Obodo monarch was accosted at Umuamaka Junction in the neighbouring Izombe town, where he was shot and killed inside his car. Not done yet, the assailAnts went ahead to set his corpse ablaze inside his car. However, the mgbele Community leader was Said to have been killed in His town.

Local sources told our Correspondent that milItary and other security Operatives have increased Their presence in izombe, Mgbele and the commuNities around the area in Their bid to hunt down the Hoodlums. One of the sources said: “The monarch of Orsu Obodo was accosted around noon at Umuakama Junction while he was on transit. They shot him, and they set him ablaze inside his car and left the scene.

“As I am talking to you now, soldiers and other security operatives are currently combing the villages in search of the assailants”. As at the time of filing this report, the Police authorities in Imo State were yet to release any statement on the development.