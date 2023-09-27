Imo Monarch Calls For Unity, Hails Significance Of Igbo New Yam Festival

The Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional Institution and Community Policing, HRM Eze Dr Emmanuel Okeke (Eze-Imo) has said that it is worth celebrating that Igbos have continued to hold their “Iri Ji” (New Yam Festival) in high esteem as it remains unadulterated after several years.

Eze Okeke described the festival as a reunion of family and Community members both home and abroad, stressing that it equally provides an opportunity for the settlement of disputes among them, of which peace and unity are the end product.

The monarch who is equally the Ezeudo II (2nd) of Amaifeke Ancient Kingdom and Spiritual Leader, Ndi-Eze South-East said this during the 2023 Iri Ji (New Yam Festival) that took place at the “Obi Eze-Imo” (Eze-Imo Palace), Owerri.

New Telegraph reports that this year’s event is the first of its kind where the Imo State Traditional Rulers Council held its New Yam Festival as a body, outside the several such events held by traditional rulers all over the towns that make up the state.

Eze Okeke said that the Traditional Institution in Imo State in their God-given wisdom, has deemed it necessary to use the New Yam Festival as an opportunity or forum for reconciliation of all waning factions of the political class in the three Senatorial Zones of the State, irrespective of their Political parties or ideology.

Speaking further at the event, Eze Okeke said that the New Yam festival is the most significant cultural heritage/ceremony celebrated by the Igbos annually.

He further said that it is significant and far more than a festival as it showcases the hard work of our people and brings into awareness, the industry, norms, and values of the Igbos.

Eze Okeke said that with its distinctive religious and socio-cultural values, Iri ji is indeed the only cultural heritage that has not been polluted by the invasion of foreign cultures into the land.

He said that the renowned ancient festival reminds everyone of the fertility of Igboland that produced the king of all the crops, the Yam.

“It is a time to thank God not only for His numerous blessings but for giving us the opportunity to plant and also be alive to reap the harvest.

“The reason for this is because Imo is one and we can only triumph in our collective struggle for economic and political emancipation and survival when we allow peace and unity to reign supreme.

“The event of today therefore calls for peaceful co-existence, unity, & synergy among the political class and the entire autonomous Communities in the State,” he said.

One of the significant parts of the festival was the giving out of items to “Ugo-Ezes” (wives of traditional rulers) whose husbands are late, as well as physically challenged citizens, special citizens, and motherless babies’ homes.