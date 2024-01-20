Imo Ministry of Culture Unveils 2024 Igbo Calendar

… To Release Calendar of Festivals, Cultural Events

Imo State Ministry of Culture and Creative Arts has released the 2024 Igbo Calendar published by it. The unveiling ceremony took place recently at the Conference Room of the Ministry in Owerri, the State capital, with the Commissioner, Mazi Uche Ohia, directing proceeds. According to him, the calendar is part of a trilogy which the Ministry planned to release in the first quarter of e every year as part of its drive to preserve, promote and project Igbo Culture, noting that the promotion of Igbo culture is the core mandate of the ministry.

Mazi Ohia discovered that plan has reached an advanced stage for the public presentation of the State Calendar of Fes- tivals and Cultural Events, which would help cultural enthusiasts to keep track of upcoming events in the cultural sphere in various communities in Imo State. This, he said would be followed by the publication of Imo State Cultural Events and Heritage Sites Guide, which will provide factual and historic information about popular cultural and traditional events the State. The objective, he explained is to create awareness and boost heritage and cultural tourism.

He further revealed that the publications are in both hard copy and e-copy to allow for a wider circulation across the State, Nigeria and the globe. This, he said is in furtherance of the commitment of the Ministry using multimedia digital resources to drive the promotion of Imo culture on a global scale in partnership with critical stakeholders. He also listed some of the new initiatives of the Ministry such as Imo Music Festival, Imo Film Festival, and Imo Community Museum, which he said will impact the State economy in diverse ways in years ahead.

This is as he charged the management of the Ministry to remain focused and continue to embrace innovation, noting that this is key to the realisation of the lofty objectives of the Ministry and the robust vision of the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. Mazi Ohia, who is billed to end his tour of duty at the Ministry in the coming days, used the occasion to thank the personnel of the Ministry and others who supported his vision and worked tirelessly with him to achieve resounding successes. He said, “we planned together, we prepared together, we suffered together, we won laurels after laurels together within and outside the state and we proved beyond all reasonable doubt that nothing can stop a man or woman who is focused, determined and determined to succeed.

‘‘As my tour of duty as Commissioner in charge of this Ministry ends in a few day time, and as I prepare to step aside like my predecessors did before me, I want you to know that I am proud of you. “We could have done more, but to the Glory of God, we did our best in the circumstances in which we found ourselves. Despite the challenges of insecurity and inflation, we refused to be limited by any handicap but rather sacrificed the time, energy or resources required to ensure that we kept the flag of our cultural heritage and our creative expressions flying.”