Imo Lawmaker Congratulates Uzodimma, Zulum, Remi Tinubu

The member representing Nkwerre State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Chisom Ted Ojukwu, yesterday congratulated First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu; Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and his Borno State counterpart, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on their conferment with honorary doctorates by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

The eminent Nigerians were honoured by the prime technological institution with an honorary Doctor of Management, Honoris Causa, for their contributions to national development and leadership.

This was during its 36th convocation in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on December 7. Ojukwu in a statement said the honorees had demonstrated impeccable pedigree that attracted the conferment from FUTO. He praised them for contributing immensely to the progress of the Renewed Hope Agenda as enunciated by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He particularly singled out Uzodimma for the special acclaim he received from the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nnenna Oti, as Uzodimma was honoured for his role in the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri, and for addressing challenges involving land encroachment and security in the state.

Ojukwu said: “I heartily congratulate the most distinguished honorees on the highly deserved accolades showered on them by the Federal University of Technology Owerri Imo State through the conferment of Doctor of Management (Honoris Causa). “The conferment is a huge testimony to and endorsement of their eminent contributions to national development, security and good governance.

“My highly respected Governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma (Onwa), has been unshakeable focused on lifting up the lives of the people of our Great State and Nigerians in general. “These can be seen in his determined efforts and attendant praiseworthy results to development and good governance.

“In citing Senator Hope Uzodimma’s eligibility for the honorary doctorate, the FUTO VC had said he was being honoured because of his ‘decades of meritorious, selfless, and outstanding services that have positively impacted the lives of the good people of Imo State, the nation and humanity generally.”

