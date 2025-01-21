Imo Land Dispute: Family Alleges Forceful Entry, Threat To Life

Share

The head of Igbokwe Royal Family of Okoroduru Olokoro Umuokwaraehre Kindred, Umudike Village, Dikenafia Autonomous Community of Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, Chief M.C Igbokwe Amechi, has accused some members of the community of making life threats against him and his family over family land.

In a petition addressed to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, members of the the Umuokwaraehre kindred, said they can no longer travel to their home village and even spend a night there for fear of being killed by individuals identified as Christopher, Godwin Duru, Christian, Longinus, Fabian Nwokwe, amongst others.

Similar petitions were also sent to the office of the Imo State Commissioner of Police, the office of the Area Commander, Ogboko, Ideato South, the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG zone 9, Umuahia, Abia State and the office of the DSS, Abuja.

It was also sent to the office of the family lawyer, Chief Mike Ahamba, (SAN), among others.

According to the petition, Chief Igbokwe said the Achikam family made claims on their land, saying they inherited it from their father and forcefully built their houses and also created access road without the permission of the Amechi Igbokwe royal family.

He also stated that when he was perceived as a threat in gaining full access to the land, attempts to kidnap and kill him were made which proved abortive and that instead, his friend, Eze Joel Udikwu and his son and wife were kidnapped and later released.

He therefore urged the IGP to investigate properly and bring those persons to justice for encroaching forcefully on their landed property and kidnapping. When contacted for response, Godwin Duru said he was busy after being told what the issue was.

However, when also contacted and briefed on what the allegations was, Fabian Nwokwe, described this reporter as a fool and followed it up with an SMS that reads.

“What is your business with petition written to IGP as a purported journalist? You are stupid idiot.” When the reported responded, “Thank you sir.

For your information I am the Crime Editor and a copy of the petition was sent to my office,” he responded, “You are an idiot.”

