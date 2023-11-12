Imo/kogi/bayelsa Polls: Violence, Vote Buying, Suppression Mar Election

Disturbing incidents of violence, vote buying, kidnap of election officials, were some of the low sides of Saturday’s off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States. There were also allegations of pre- filled result sheets discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The promise of a credible governorship election in Imo State may have become an illusion, as incidents of violence, snatching of ballot materials, intimidation of voters, suppression of votes and brazen buying of votes were recorded.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has acknowledged receipt of reports of pre- filled result sheets, but said its senior officials deployed to the state were investigating the matter. The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State had budgeted N80.7 million to compromise INEC officials, security agencies and voters in two unnamed local government areas in Kogi State.

“The people of Kogi State have busted plots by the APC to use financial inducement to rig the on-going governorship election in the state. “Documents circulating on social media exposed how the APC planned to compromise security agents, INEC. “The alertness of the people of Kogi State is commendable as they resist anti-democratic forces in their state,” PDP posted on its What- sApp platform. The party also said it uncovered plot by the APC to use it members to serve as INEC ad hoc staff to conduct the election in Imo State.

The PDP also alleged that the APC Woman Leader in Owerri ward was caught taking delivery of INEC materials. According to the PDP, the discovery was part of the rigging plots put together by the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State Prof. Sylvia Agu, whom they alleged had been compromised. The PDP and other political parties had before the election, demanded the redeployment of Agu from Imo State.

The party further alleged that election materials meant for “volatile areas” in Okigwe Local Government Area were taken to the houses of five APC stakeholders, including a commissioner in Governor Hope Uzodinma’s government, a Senator, and member of the state House of Assembly. Meanwhile, INEC has described the allegation of pre-filled result sheets in Kogi State as disturbing. The commission said on its verified X handle, that its attention was drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

“The commission views this situation seriously. Our senior officials deployed to the state are currently investigating the incident(s). The commission will communicate its decision earnestly,” it added. The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, escaped death by the whisker, when suspected political thugs attacked his convoy in Ikeduru, his native community.

An eye witness told our correspondent that the attack, which happened at Afor Inyishi, in Ikeduru Local Council Area of the state, was unexpected and unprovoked. The source said that the assailants launched the attack as Anyanwu’s convoy slowed down at a spot said to be close to his country home. Fortunately, Anyanwu was not in the convoy at the time of the attack, but his driver, who sustained injuries eventually abandoned the Prado SUV and fled alongside one of the Civil Defence operatives, who was in the vehicle.

The pilot Hilux truck, the back-up Hilux truck as well as the Prado and Sequeia SUVs in the convoy were all destroyed in the attack. Across the various wards and polling units in Imo State, politicians, mainly members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) were seen moving with thugs, attacking agents and supporters of the opposition parties. There was a comparatively sharp drop in voter-turnout as many voters opted to stay indoors for fear of being attacked by the thugs. In the Ideato North Council Area of the state, ballot materials were snatched en-route the polling units.

An eyewitness, who was beaten up before the thugs snatched the materials said that: “All the electoral materials for Imoko ward, all Izuogu Ward 2 polling booth materials, all Izuogu Ward 1 polling booth materials, materials for 24 polling booths in Iheme ward were all snatched, with some of INEC adhoc staff conveying the ballot materials abducted alongside. At Ngor Okpala council area, suspected APC thugs carted away ballot boxes and other election materials at Umuchoko Umuohiagu Junction Polling Unit, Ward 11, in Ngor Okpala LGA.

This happened after the counting of votes and PDP led with 65 votes against APC’s 35 and LP 17. Although electoral materials arrived comparatively early, there were incidents of voter-suppression, intimidation and vote- buying in the Owerri area of Imo State. In Azuzi Ward 1 in the Owerri Municipal Council Area, suspected thugs, loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly beat up prospective voters, who came to the polling units to exercise their franchise.

An angry voter, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said that in his Umuonyeche community, “a town crier went round the community the previous night with a metal gong, announcing and warning that any person who would not vote APC should not come out to vote or he will have himself to blame. In some places, their thugs were attacking voters while the Police and security operatives looked elsewhere.”

On the incidents of vote- buying, our correspondent visited Adult Education Centre Polling unit and the voting points at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, where some voters said they were given N3,000 at PU 007 and PU 008 to vote for a particular party. A voter at the Stadium booth confided in our correspondent that he received N5,000 to vote for a particular party, though he eventually voted his conscience. It was a similar scenario at Umuodu Mbieri, Ihitte Mbieri in Umuodu Primary School in Mbaitoli Council area.

There was considerable voter-apathy and the few persons that turned up to vote were being induced with money. While some who chatted informally with our correspondent said they were given N2,000 others lamented they got only N1,000. The policing of the polling booths was poor as the Police looked the other way while the shady dealings went on at the polling units.

The only bright light in the course of the election so far have been voters at the Kelly’s Event Centre Polling unit, Works Layout, Owerri, who defied and resisted all efforts to buy votes in their booth and voting continued smoothly. Our correspondent however sighted operatives of the ICPC at the Government College Polling units, which suffered the biggest hit of voter-apathy in this election. Meanwhile, some opportunistic gunmen on Saturday afternoon, hit a gold mine when they stormed polling units at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral and robbed the vote buyers of huge sums of money at gunpoint.

The gunmen, numbering about 10, carted away, cash estimated to be over N2million being shared in exchange for votes within the church premises. An eyewitness, who narrated the incident, said the gunmen first shot sporadically into the air before pouncing on the three party agents sharing the money. The policemen, who would have offered security, however fled the area at the sound of gunfire while INEC officials were ordered to lie face-down on the floor.

Some voters, journalists, party agents and election observers within the vicinity also scampered to safety. There were speculations that the APC released the sum of N1million to each of the polling units in the state and for the four units in the premises, it would amount to N4million. When the money couriers were seen picking some of the money that were scattered around the area from where the hoodlums fled, one of them was reported to have said: “We were lucky to have shared a good chunk of the money before the gunmen struck”.

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Mr Udengs Eradiri, said the gubernatorial election held in the state was marred by massive vote buying. Eradiri, who spoke at Agu- dama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa Local Government Area, claimed that he was even approached to step down, but declined. He said he was particularly disappointed about the open cases of vote-buying, because his campaign was partly devoted to educating the people not to sell their votes. “The level of vote-buying is overwhelming.

I had thought my messages against money politics would have been tracking with the people but I was wrong. I am deeply disappointed. I was wrong. “My greatest disappointment was with a woman from this community whom I offered scholarship to her son but today, sold her vote for N14,000,” Eradiri said. The LP governorship candidate regretted that the electorate seemed to have opted for money instead of voting for the right candidate. “We have a long way to go in stopping money politics in this country.

“I thought I had found a solution but I was wrong. I did not come into this race to buy votes,” Eradiri added. According to him, votes were freely traded to the highest bidder for between N12,000 and N40,000 per vote, adding that he does not have the financial muscle to match the dominant parties. In Kogi State, there was a massive turnout of voters across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state. Sunday Telegraph observed that in some parts of the state, voters were already at their polling booths as early as 6:30am to exercise their franchise.

In spite of the restriction in movement and the lack of transportation, some voters walked for miles to locate their designated polling units. Contrary to the belief that there would be voter apathy for the Saturday election, many voters were seen waiting for INEC officials, who were expected to arrive by 8:00am. A voter, simply called Gogo, was the early caller at her Karaworo polling unit before the arrival of other voters. She said this would be her first time to vote and she was determined to elect the candidate of her choice.

“I decided to vote this time, because of the last 2023 general election, where votes counted in my polling unit, which encouraged me to come out this time. If not, I had since lost confidence in our electoral system in Nigeria.” It was also observed that INEC officials arrived at their designated polling unit at the scheduled time and accreditation and voting commenced after interaction between the officials and the electorate.