Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Rising insecurity worries INEC

Ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, raised concerns over rising cases of insecurity in the states. The Commission in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, appealed to political parties and their candidates to avoid actions and utterances capable of heating up the polity.

Olumekun said: “The Commission is concerned about the spate of insecurity and violence, including clashes among supporters of political parties and candidates in the forthcoming elections. “In our engagement with political parties, the Commission has constantly called on parties to rein in their supporters from actions capable of jeopardising the peaceful conduct of elections in Nigeria. “INEC earnestly appeals to all political parties and candidates to avoid utterances and acts that may heat up the polity.

The commission will continue to closely monitor the situation and sustain its engagement with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure a peaceful conduct of elections in the three states.”