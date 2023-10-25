Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Elections Critical – INEC

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states is very crucial.

Yakubu who made this disclosure on Wednesday, October 25 at the quarterly consultative meeting with civil society organizations in Abuja said the commission will continue to intercede with the security agencies to grant election observers unimpeded access to voting and collation locations.

He also urged accredited observers to strictly adhere to the code of conduct for election observation.

“Election is a multi-stakeholder activity. In discharging our responsibilities, we will continue to engage with all stakeholders. One of such engagements is with the security agencies.

“In previous elections, civil society organisations have expressed concern about the safety of persons involved in elections as well as the protection of the process, including polling units and collation centers.

READ ALSO:

“Similarly, civil society organisations have on several occasions urged the Commission to intercede with the security agencies to grant you unimpeded access to voting and collation locations. “I want to reassure you that we will continue to do so as we engage with the security agencies both at the national level and in the three States,” the INEC Chairman said. He added “At the same time, I wish to remind all accredited observers to strictly adhere to the code of conduct for election observation “Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi Governorship elections are critical to the Commission. At this meeting, we will fully brief you about our level of preparation. In return, we will appreciate your comments and observations.” Yakubu noted that the commission has accredited 145 organisations deploying 7,896 observers. He said “I am glad to note that many of you here today are deploying teams of observers for the three elections. Overall, the Commission has accredited 145 organisations deploying 7,896 observers.”