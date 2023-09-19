Imo Killing: LP Expresses Concern As November Guber Poll Approaches

Barely 53 days to the anticipated Imo State governorship election, the Labour Party (LP) on Monday expressed concern over the increasing insecurity in the State

The LP, which reacted to the alleged killing of eight security personnel in Imo State which comprises soldiers, policemen, and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by gunmen, also expressed fear that South East might be militarised ahead of the election.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, noted that insecurity is a major campaign issue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

“We are much more concerned that the governorship election in Imo State will be coming up in a few weeks and the campaigns are currently heating up.

“When we thought things were getting better, (the) attack has clearly obliterated the gains of the past, and we sincerely fear a resumption of a militarised zone,” the LP stated.

According to the party, holding an election in a tense and fretful atmosphere will undermine its outcome.

It called on major stakeholders in the South East to obtain a commitment from the presidency that it would take the issue of insecurity in Imo State and the entire South East seriously.

“No election is worth the blood of any Nigerian, and for this reason, we call on the presidency to initiate strong security action against this resurging onslaught and ensure that politicians do not leverage on the insecurity to frustrate the Imo State governorship election coming up in November.

“Our heart goes out to these gallant fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price in ensuring that insecurity is fought to a standstill.

“We also condole with their families and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the party said.