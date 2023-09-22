Imo Killing: How To Unmask Killers Of Security Operatives – RULAAC

The Country Director of the Rule of Law and Accounting Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma, has cautioned security agencies against the temptation to launch reprisal attacks on innocent citizens in communities where unknown gunmen recently attacked and brutally murdered some security personnel at a security post in Imo State.

Nwanguma, a human rights activist, said that with discrete intelligence and support of all citizens, those behind the dastardly act and murder of the operatives would be fished out and brought to book.

In a social media post following the sad incident, Nwanguma expressed optimism that the security agencies have the capacity to unmask the identity of those who perpetrated the attack in Ehime Mbano, Imo State that claimed the lives of eight security operatives.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that all members of the patrol team drawn from the Army, Police, and Civil Defence lost their lives when they ran into an ambush and came under heavy fire by the unidentified gunmen.

Reacting to the development, Nwanguma condoled the security agencies and families of the slain officers but advised the agencies to deploy discrete intelligence to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Obviously, the criminals who carried out the dastardly attack on a joint security patrol team, killing about 8 operatives and setting their patrol vehicles ablaze would have escaped and disappeared from the vicinity.

“A response team is on the way to the community and I hope that they will not embark on a reprisal attack indiscriminately targeting innocent locals who may not even be in support of the attack on the security team.

” I advise caution and restraint.

Discrete intelligence should be deployed to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book,” he said.