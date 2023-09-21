Imo Killing: Achonu Wants Uzodinma To Account For 9 APC Vehicles

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the November 11 Imo State governorship election, Senator Athan Achonu has called on the state government to explain to Nigerians, the whereabouts of nine armoured personnel carriers (APCs) put in the services of security agencies to fight crime in the state.

Achonu who condemned the killing of security personnel by unknown gunmen at Ehime Mbano Local Government Area on Tuesday, said he felt hurt by this carnage because he invested millions of his personal funds to repair nine faulty APCs, “out of which five were supposed to be deployed in Okigwe zone to ensure the safety of these security operatives in the exercise of their high-risk job.”

In a statement by his media office, the LP candidate described it as inexplicable that Imo State has become a war theatre and epicentre of violence and bloodbath in the entire Southeast.

Achonu who disclosed that the attack happened in his constituency, called on the state government to deploy the vehicles in the area immediately for the safety of these security personnel.

“I hope the state government has not run short of ideas on how to secure the lives and property of the people, which is its primary assignment,” he said.

He also called on the Federal Government to rejig the entire security apparatchik in Imo State “because Ndi Imo shall no longer accept this horrific waste of lives and property.”

Achonu consoled the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force the entire security network, and families of the fallen heroes, and called on the people shedding innocent blood to desist from coin so.

The LP candidate, however, urged the people of Imo State not to surrender “to the blackmail of the enemy of the people but to remain resolute in their desire to enthrone light over darkness.”