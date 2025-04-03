Imo International Book Fair Showcases, Promote Nigeria, Foreign Books

Share

The Imo State International Book Fair (IIBF) has been scheduled to hold on the May 23, 2025 at the National Library of Nigerian, Owerri, Imo State Branch.

The organisers of the IIBF, Kurious K. Agubom production, a publishing company in Nigeria and supported by the National Library of Nigeria, noted that the five day event will feature poetry presentation and lectures related to the role of books and education in the society to be delivered by dignitaries in the Academic sector.

The founder and coordinator of the International Book Fair, “Agubom Kingsley Anosike, said at the unveiling ceremony, “That Imo International Book Fair is a book fair established to showcase and promote Nigeria and foreign books in one platform.

“It is an avenue for authors and publishers to exhibit their books and as well sell to the general public. “This is the maiden edition, and we promise to make it a world class event.

Education is the bedrock for societal development, and that is why we have decided to take this bold step by promoting education in our society through this book fair.

“Moreover, we are inviting authors, publishers and book sellers in Nigeria and across the globe to be part of this prestigious book fair.

Primary schools, secondary Schools and tertiary institutions are also invited to grace this reformatory event.” However, this book fair is going to be a contact point for African and non-African authors, publishers, book sellers, consumers and aspiring authors.

Present at the unveiling of Imo International Book Fair (IIBF) 2025, were Dr (Mrs.) Chinwe Eddy Ugorji, Head of Branch, National Library of Nigerian, Imo State Branch, Agubom Kingsley Anosike (Kurious K), CEO Kurious K Agubom Publishers, Mrs. Emeghara Ngozi and Mrs. Anunobi C. O.

