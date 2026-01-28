Imo IGR Hits N43bn In 2025 – Official

The Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced it recorded an exponential increase in its revenue collection for the year 2025, as it generated over N43 billion from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2025.

Chinwe Jude-Ibemere, the Head of Human Capital Development of Imo State IRS, made this disclosure on Wednesday in Owerri, while addressing newsmen.

According to him, “The revenue generated reached an all-time high, surpassing all previous records since the creation of Imo State.

“The Imo State Internal Revenue Service started 2025 with a total collection of over ₦3.5 billion in January 2025 and ended with more than ₦4.5 Billion collected in December 2025.

“The year recorded consistent month-on-month growth, demonstrating the effectiveness of policy reforms, digital platforms, Taxpayers awareness, stakeholder engagement, and disciplined revenue enforcement.”

“The total collection in 2025 was over ₦43 billion, as against the budgeted revenue of about ₦42 billion, which represents more than 102.3% achievement of revenue collection as againstthe budgeted revenue.

“The success recorded in 2025 was firmly anchored on the vision of the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, whose administration prioritized technology/digitization of processes, institutional strengthening, and transparency.”

The IIRS boss further said, “The year 2025 stands as a historic milestone in the evolution of Imo State. Imo State Government provided a robust Information Technology–based infrastructure that transformed revenue administration across the State.

This digital system ensured: Safe, secure, and compliant tax collection, elimination of leakages and manual inefficiencies, real-time monitoring and accountability, improved taxpayer confidence and voluntary compliance premised on digital filing, payment, registration of complaints, among others “.

“For the first time in the history of the State, multiple months crossed significant revenue thresholds, culminating in a record-breaking year-end performance with December recording the highest monthly collection ever achieved by the State and setting a new benchmark for revenue administration. Beyond figures, the 2025 revenue achievements strengthened the capacity of the Government to fund critical infrastructure, social services, and development projects across Imo State.

“The results further reinforce public confidence in the ability of the State Government to drive sustainable governance and economic development. The achievements of 2025 affirm that when visionary leadership, political will, and institutional discipline align, transformational outcomes are inevitable.”