Imo: Gunmen Attack Three Communities, Kill Seven

Yet-to-be unknown gunmen on Friday raided three communities of Umualoma, Ndiakunwanta, and Ndiejezie in Arondizogu, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, killing at least seven persons.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen on a motorbike shot locals in Umualoma, Ndiakunwanta, and Ndiejezie villages, leaving several people dead and several others critically injured.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Henry Okoye, said seven people were killed and several people were injured.

According to Okoye, normalcy had returned to the villages as security operatives had been deployed and tactical teams had launched an intense search for the killers.

He blamed it on gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN, confirming that the killings occurred during the early hours of Friday, July 25, 2025, at Ndi-Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno, all in Arondizuogu, Ideato North LGA.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has strongly condemned the gruesome attack carried out by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN in the early hours of today, 25th July 2025, at Ndi-Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno, all in Arondizuogu, Ideato North LGA.

“The senseless assault, which claimed the lives of over seven persons and left several others critically injured, was described by the CP as barbaric, inhumane, and totally unacceptable. He assured the public that the Command has deployed adequate operational and intelligence assets to identify, apprehend, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Consequently, the CP has led tactical units for intense combing of the affected areas and affirmed that the situation is now under control, and proactive security measures have been taken to forestall further attacks and restore lasting peace in the region.

“While expressing heartfelt sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives, CP Aboki Danjuma prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved and encouraged them to remain strong during this difficult time,” the statement read.