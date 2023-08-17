Imo Guber: Uzodimma Says Achievements’ll Earn Him Second Term

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that he has kept faith with the people of state in line with the oath of office he took when he was assumed power on January 15, 2020. The governor, who stated this at a special stakeholders’ gathering, where he unveiled Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru as his running mate for the November 11 governorship election, said his achievements will earn him a second term.

Refreshing the minds of Imo citizens on what his 3-R government, anchored on reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery has been able to achieve, Uzodimma noted that his administration has laid a solid foundation for growth in all sectors of the economy of the state and will consolidate on them to deliver an industrial, prosperous and safe Imo State in the coming years. His words: “It is important to recall the situation we met on assumption of office, as this will enable us to appreciate where we are currently.

This would also help us to dream and imagine what the future of Imo State will look like in the next four years under our prosperity administration, which is encapsulated in Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery. Looking back, I can rightly and proudly claim that I kept the social contact I entered into with Imo people when I assumed office in January 2020. “In spite of the fact that the opposition elements in the state are to be held responsible for the messy situation we inherited, they were still not happy with our determined efforts to recover the wasted years and opportunities.

Recall that we took over without any handover note, without a functional government house, without a functional civil service. They were alarmed at the speed with which we tackled the challenges of governance. Obviously, this was why they vowed to distract, stop or slow us down with the security challenges that they created and unleashed on the state.

“Fortunately, I foresaw their desperation and arrived prepared and ready to face them and their mischief. The more they tried to stop me, the more determined and emboldened I became in changing the narrative of the state. I was determined from day one to replace the rancid corruption and ineptitude that characterized their regime with a new era of transparency and good governance.

In their desperation, the instigation of violence and insecurity became their last card in the chess game of deceitful politics. “You may want to ask what our offence really are, it is that we have shown capacity to turn things around, to build durable economic roads, to empower our youth with skills, to recover our lost glory in the health and education sectors, and more importantly, to outline an audacious vision for the industrialization of Imo State with its promise with massive job creation opportunities. “As you all know, we have successfully check-mated them in their devilish plans.

We are all witnesses to the fact that the security situation in Imo has greatly improved from what it was between 2020 and 2021. The wanton and unprovoked killing of citizens by mercenary criminals has abated. The indiscriminate attacks on security agencies have been checked while the burning of houses of Imo citizens is no longer an everyday occurrence. Contrary to the wishes of those enemies of the state, who never condemned the carnage while it raged, people are no longer afraid to come to Imo state for business.”

While acknowledging that security scars of yesteryears is responsible for the fear still being exhibited by some residents, Uzodimma assured Imo people that there is nothing to fear anymore. “Shake off the scars of the sad events of the past, and feel free to go about your legitimate businesses. Enough measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of our people, going forward,” he said.

He added: “We should all be emboldened by the fact that If anything, Imo has regained its pride of place as the hub of hospitality. In the last couple of months, the state has hosted high profile events and conferences, including those by the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Guild of Editors. Those in the hospitality business will testify to increased patronage, signaling the return of normalcy in our state. Certainly, it can only get better.”

Expressing optimism that he has all it takes to win the coming election, he said: “I have enumerated few of our achievements to let Imo people know that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government remains their best bet to the attainment of improved life and the economic progress we all are yearning for. “Our transporters and farmers can testify to increased patronage and boost to their economy as a result of the new roads.

Those working at Adapalm Nigeria Ltd know where their help came from. The residents of Owerri Capital city enjoying potable water from the rehabilitated Otamiri Water works know we are working, including those beholding the results of our urban renewal efforts. “What it means is that Imo people are appreciative of what we have done in the last 43 months.

We don’t need to employ subterranean tactics, subterfuge, propaganda and deceitful politics to achieve re-election. That belongs to the opposition who have nothing concrete to show to the people. In other words, they have nothing to campaign with. I challenge them to publish their programme for Imo people that will outline their development agenda. “On our part, I can boldly reiterate that we have indeed walked our talks. We have kept faith with Imo people on our promises.

We have laid the solid foundation for growth in all sectors of the economy and we shall consolidate on them to deliver an industrial, prosperous and safe Imo State in the coming years. “We have so much to campaign with. Our works speak for us. So, we are here to reinforce our genuine claim to re-election. I have picked a female deputy governorship candidate in the person of Lady Chinyere Ekomaru.

I believe she will add value to this ticket. “I expect Imo women to appreciate this gesture as my genuine appreciation of their innate strength and capacity to make contribution to the growth of our state. The stakeholders are aware of why this particular decision was taken because the process of choosing her was all inclusive. I plead with all of us to accept and make peace with it.”

On his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, Uzodimma said he enjoys a good working relationship with him but explained that his replacement with Ekomaru was informed by political exigencies. “Let me use this opportunity to make it clear that I don’t have any problem with my deputy governor, Prof. Placid Njoku.

If anything, he is a very loyal and committed partner in progress. My confidence in him has not waned in any way. “I want to assure you that he is still very relevant in our political family. His political career is not by any means over. The truth is that as representatives of the people, we need to be sensitive to the ecumenical nature of the environment,” he explained.