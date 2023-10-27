Imo Guber: Uzodimma Asks Catholic Bishops To Pray For Peaceful Poll

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has called on Catholic Bishops in Nigeria to intensify their prayers for peace and progress in the country and the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election in Imo State come November 11. The governor also urged the bishops not to relent in chastising politicians when they err and to commend them when they do the right thing.

He made this pleas while delivering his speech at the 5th National Mission Congress of Nigeria (NAMICON) taking place at the Assumpta Cathedral Owerri. The four-day event has the theme: “Fear not, for I am with you.” Governor Uzodimma said “with the development around the globe, all eyes are on Nigeria as the spiritual light of the world.”

He added that he was glad the congress was coming on the heels of the governorship election in Imo State next month, further urged the bishops to use their spiritual positions to pray for the will of God to prevail. “Pray for a peaceful election that will glorify God,” he said, while assuring that his administration will continue to support the church in all her activities as well as facilitate the mission of the Church across the globe.

The governor noted that National Mission Congress of Nigeria has a link with the vision the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis envisaged for the Church, acknowledging that the event also resonates with his administration’s objectives. He told the faithful that “it behoves on all of us to win souls through our various activities, be it inside or outside government and I believe that both spiritual and temporal ordinances of our work will speak for us.”

He also used the opportunity to commend the clergy over their interventions and courage in speaking the truth to power by way of counseling or advising them and urged them to continue to “chastise politicians when they go wrong and commend them when they do right.”

In a welcome address by the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Lucius Ugorji, delivered by the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Dr. Moses Chikwe, the Archbishop regretted that Nigerian Christians are living in fear and worry as a result of insecurity, gradual wiping out and or sacking of Christians from their homes, fear about the economy, bad governance, injustice, corruption and political agony.

He called on Christians to assume the position of missionaries in the country, working with that mindset based on the diverse evils they have experienced on daily basis. He added that most families in today’s Nigeria are bothered by many negative situations such as in- justice, divisions, wars and lack of peace which can only come through the salvation in Christ.

He reminded the clergy that the current societal challenges are like raw materials they needed to do their work and prayed that the spiritual gathering will be used to “renew, reinvigorate and empower” them to “proclaim Christ without fear.”

In a keynote address, the Episcopal Chairman, Mission and Dialogue, Most Rev. Stephen Dami Mamza, noted that the National Mission Congress of Nigeria is held every four years and used to remind the Catholic faithful of their role in praying for the society. He said that the theme: “Fear not for I am with you,” is apt and coming at a time “when people are facing a lot of threats to lives, unfavorable political decision and are even afraid of the judiciary which is supposed to be the last hope of the common man.”