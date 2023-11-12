Imo Guber: Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Uzodinma, Says Election Signifies Acceptance Of APC

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated his Imo State counterpart and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Hope Uzodinma, on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said Uzodinma’s re-election is well deserved and signifies acceptance of his administration and the ruling APC.

He equally commended the Imo people for turning out in large numbers and against all odds to re-elect the governor who is also the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in the just concluded election in the state.

A contained in a statement released from London by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the Lagos governor also said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves commendation for his contributions to the growth of democracy in the country; particularly the maintenance of a level playing ground for the off-season elections held in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states on Saturday 11th November 2023

Sanwo-Olu, in the congratulatory remarks over his Imo State counterpart’s success at the polls, said it is a validation of people’s acceptance of the Uzodinma-led administration in the state.

He added that is a clear manifestation that the APC remains the party of choice for Nigerians while stressing also that the party will continue to work in the best interest of Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “I congratulate my brother and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodinma, for emerging victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election. I am glad that Governor Hope Uzodinma was returned by the good people of Imo State after a convincing victory over his opponents as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the poll.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma’s re-election affirms his administration’s good performance in the last four years. I believe strongly that he was re-elected because he delivered beyond the expectations of the Imo people during his first term.

“The APC candidate’s victory across the 27 local government areas in Imo State with over 400,000 vote margin against his main opponent, is a confirmation of the trust and belief of the people in the APC-led administration in Imo State, having benefited immensely from the various people-oriented programs of his administration.

“The real winners at the end of the day are citizens of Imo State because they have re-elected a “talk and do” governor. The victory is deserving. It is an assurance to us that the APC government at the state and national levels is doing something right. We know there are areas of improvement and we are determined to ensure that we give Nigerians the best they deserve.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing ground for the gubernatorial elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

He said the President deserves commendation for deepening democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria, considering some successes recorded in the Imo governorship election and gubernatorial polls in Kogi and Bayelsa states.