Imo Guber: Purported S’Court Judgement False – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said the Supreme Court has not given any fresh order on the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh said the document in circulation purported to be a judgement of the apex court is false.

It explained that the Supreme Court agreed to the request of counsel to its candidate Senator Athan Achonu, to withdraw the matter before it “because they realised that the judgement of the lower court has nothing against” Senator Achonu.

The LP added that neither the governorship candidate nor its National Chairman Julius Abure, was respondent in the matter.

“The court does not give judgment against someone who is neither appellant nor respondent.

“The lower court neither agreed to Apapa’s prayers nor was there any prayer in the court that Achonu should be removed as a candidate.

“The court did not say that Achonu should not be the candidate. It did not also direct INEC to withdraw the candidacy of Achonu, or that Abure is no longer the chairman.

“Those guys are irritants, living in fool’s paradise and making quick cash from their sponsors. We have since moved on and have intensified our campaigns with amazing progress,” the party stated.

Meanwhile, the Forum of North Central Chairmen of the party has pledged loyalty and support to the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The Chairmen who met in Lokoja, Kogi State capital over the weekend, appreciated the presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi “for finding time out of his busy schedule to grace the flag-off of the Kogi State gubernatorial election.

“His presence and that of the national chairman, Bar Julius Abure and members of NWC added colour and glamour to the occasion.”

The forum called for the collective effort of party members, “especially those from North Central, to commit themselves to the successful prosecution of the Kogi State gubernatorial election.

“All hands must be on deck to see to the installation of Labour Party governor in Kogi State.”

All the state chairmen from the six states of the region attended the meeting.