Imo Guber: PDP, LP Candidates Calls For Total Review Of Saturday Election

Following the declaration of Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial election of Imo State, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and Labour Party counterpart (LP), Senator Athan Achonu has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seven days to review the poll.

The two candidates gave the 7-day deadline on Monday while speaking at a joint press conference in Owerri, the state capital on the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

According to the duo, alleged massive rigging as well as the diversion of electoral materials to private homes where they were thumb-printed mar the election.

Speaking further, they asked INEC to respect the Electoral Act by using the seven-day window provided by the law to review the election.

Anyanwu, said, “I feel so ashamed with what the INEC has done. INEC promised a free, fair and credible election. But empty vehicles were moved to Owerri for voters from Orsu LGA.

“They used armoured vehicles, and security operatives to carry out these irregularities. How come Orsu gave about 18,000 votes? This election is a charade. There must be a review of these results. How come a police officer was caught on video carrying ballot boxes?

“It was not an election. it was a war. Over 70 percent there was no collation of results. This a PDP state, where the governorship election took two days to conduct. The INEC has seven days to review these elections or cancel outrightly.”

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of the LP said that he would head to the court if the electoral umpire fails to review the election and cancel it

Achonu said, “Where there was accreditation, results were already uploaded before 10 am that is even when voting was ongoing. From the information available to us even the electoral officers that were sharing money to other INEC officials and at the same time gave them already written results to upload.

“We have written to the INEC Chairman calling for total review of the election or outright cancellation of the election. That was why the chairman of LP, called on the INEC to check their IREV for authentic results. They did not listen to him because they had planned it.”