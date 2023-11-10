Imo Guber: PDP Demands Uzodinma, APC’s Disqualification

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Hope Uzodinma, from Saturday’s governorship election in Imo State, for allegedly circulating a fake video of Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s withdrawal from the election.

The party, however, said Senator Anyanwu, is not deterred but is set for victory despite the malicious fake video reportedly produced and circulated by Uzodimma and the APC against him.

PDP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the video as barbaric, shameful and wondered how the APC candidate could descend so low to allegedly sponsor a fake video to mislead the people of Imo State.

“The fake video … only goes to confirm that Governor Uzodimma is in mortal fear of the popularity of the PDP candidate, Senator Anyanwu and had to resort to last-minute underhand method in a failed attempt to get Senator Anyanwu out of the way.

“What is even more alarming is that the makers of this fake video are so criminally minded as to attempt to make Nigerians believe that it was a news production of the TVC,” the party stated.

It commended the courage of the management of TVC for immediately disclaiming and condemning the fraudulent use of television’s name, logo and inscription in an attempt to deceive the people of Imo State and ascribe legitimacy to the fake video.

PDP restated that its candidate, Senator Anyanwu is very much in the governorship race, and called on the people of Imo to disregard the said video as it is completely false.

“If there is anybody that should withdraw from the race, it is Governor Uzodimma, who has amply demonstrated that he is not ready to contest in a peaceful free, fair and transparent election,” the party added.

It, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “to disqualify the APC and Governor Uzodimma as their reported involvement in producing and circulating the fake video constitute a gross violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the Nigerian Criminal Code and Cyber Crime Law.”