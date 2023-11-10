Imo Guber: PDP Candidate, Anyanwu Speaks On Stepping Down

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has debunked the news making rounds that he has stepped down and withdrawn from the November 11, 2023, election.

Debunking the purported news report, Anyanwu Governorship Campaign Council in a statement made available to New Telegraph described such reports as fake, saying nothing of such happened.

The Director of the New Media, SamJones Governorship Campaign, Dumebi Ifeanyichukwu, in a statement issued on Friday, urged the public to ignore such reports.

The statement partly reads, “We emphatically state that this information is categorically FALSE. After a thorough examination of the video, it became evident that it was heavily edited with manipulated audio to mislead the public.

“We call on the General Public to disregard the Video,” the statement read in part.

Anyanwu is one of the leading candidates in the race. He is up against incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).