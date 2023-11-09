Imo Guber: NLC President Playing Partisan Politics – Presidency

Comrade Joe Ajaero, the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been accused of engaging in partisan politics in Imo State ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Advisor on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga handed down the accusation on Thursday heavily criticising Ajaero’s assertion that he was battling for the state’s workers.

Taking to his verified X-page lampoon Ajaero, lamenting that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) bought the NLC President’s lies of fighting for workers.

Onanuga outrage is coming hours after Ajaero’s encounter with Athan Achuonu, the Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate for the Saturday election.

An online user, @DavidsOffor posted: “Here is Joe Ajaero, the Partisan NLC President in a HAPPY mood with Imo State Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Athan Achuonu.

“This same Ajaero has shut down Imo State because of his huge interest in seeing the unpopular Achuonu win the election on Saturday.

“It is time every Imolites resist the high-handedness of the labour union Leadership. Imo State has currently without light for days now, no fuel supply, teachers and health workers have downed tools etc because Ajaero wants to raise public sympathy against the Governor, so sad.

“Now the question is Imo state is the only place the off-season elections are holding, so why is Ajaero picking only his home state? His position as NLC President has brought so much pain to the state. NLC has never been dragged this low.”

Reacting, Onanuga wrote: “Joe Ajaero, with Labour governorship candidate playing partisan politics in Imo. And he claims he is fighting for all workers in the state. TUC surprisingly bought the lie.”