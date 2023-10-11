Imo Guber: LP Cautions Against Undermining Obi’s Support

The Labour Party (LP) has issued a stern warning to rival political parties in Imo State not to jeopardise the ‘Obidients movements’ backing the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Athan Achonu ahead of November 11 election.

The party urged other parties to take note that Achonu is the lone representative for the Labour Party in the upcoming November 11 governorship elections, which will take place in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states

Labour Party made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at a joint briefing organised by the Chief spokesperson, Obi Datti, Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Tanko Yunusa urged other parties to take note that Achonu is the lone representative for the in the forthcoming election.

The Labour Party chieftains said the influence of loyalists of the party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi, should not be underestimated in the November 11 polls in Imo State.

Recall that recently, Obi had flagged off the governorship campaign of Senator Athan Achonu in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Speaking further, they said, “Those present at the flag-off ceremony were many other leaders of the party as well as the Obedient family, including the Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Assembly members, including various stakeholders and party members.

“At the function, our principal called on all the Obedient family members in Imo State to file behind the Labour Party candidate, Senator Achonu.

“He also said that Achonu stands tallest among other candidates in the contest, having developed a programme well suited for Imolites, which will end hunger, insecurity and unemployment, which is very prevalent in the state under the current leadership.

“Senator Achonu has been cleared by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party to fly its flag. His nomination has since been adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the courts in the land, including the Supreme Court, have given recognition to Senator Achonu’s candidacy.”